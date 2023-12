NNA – Nabatieh – Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an air attack on the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab, at 2:55 p.m., targeting with an air strike the townrsquo;s Abu Tawil neighborhood.

At approximately 2.45 p.m., a house in Aita al-Shaab was hit by an enemy artillery shell, our correspondent reported.

