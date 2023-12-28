Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Woman Beaten to Death in Sledgehammer Attack on College Campus

    Woman Beaten to Death in Sledgehammer Attack on College Campus

    A suspect has been arrested after a woman was brutally beaten with a sledgehammer on a college campus in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

    The victim, described only as an Asian woman aged between 60-65, was collecting recyclables on the El Camino College campus in Torrance on Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was taken to a local hospital but subsequently died on Christmas Day as a result of her injuries.

    Officers located and arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffery Davis, close to the campus. Police say no other suspects are believed to be outstanding in the case and no one else was injured in the incident.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

