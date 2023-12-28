Woman Beaten to Death in Sledgehammer Attack on College Campus

ABC 7 YouTube
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was brutally beaten with a sledgehammer on a college campus in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said.
The victim, described only as an Asian woman aged between 60-65, was collecting recyclables on the El Camino College campus in Torrance on Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was taken to a local hospital but subsequently died on Christmas Day as a result of her injuries.
Officers located and arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffery Davis, close to the campus. Police say no other suspects are believed to be outstanding in the case and no one else was injured in the incident.