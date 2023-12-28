Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Teen Boy Killed in South Australia Shark Attack

    Reuters

    A teenage boy has been killed in a shark attack at a well-known surfing spot on South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula.

    The boy, described in local reports as a “talented” 15-year-old surfer who’d been at the beach with his father at the time of the attack, was in the water near Ethel Beach in Innes National Park when a shark grabbed his leg.

    “The shark took his leg, and so another local guy ran out, jumped on his board and paddled out to help him,” one witness told the Adelaide Advertiser. “The shark was circling them as the guy pulled the boy out of the water. There was a lot of blood. He brought him to shore but I think it was too late by then.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

