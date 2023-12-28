Are we living in a simulation? Scientist claims we’re simply characters in an advanced virtual world – and says he has an easy way to prove it

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you feel like you’re living in a computer simulation like The Matrix, you might actually be onto something.

This is according to Melvin Vopson, associate professor of physics at the University of Portsmouth.

Our lives contain several clues that suggest we are simply characters in an advanced virtual world, he says, and he is planning an experiment to prove it.

For example, the fact that there are limits to the speed at which light and sound can travel suggests that they may be governed by the speed of a computer’s processor, according to the expert.

The laws of physics that govern the universe are also similar to computer code, he says, while the elementary particles that make up matter are like pixels.

Melvin Vopson, associate professor of physics at the University of Portsmouth, has outlined clues that suggest we live in a simulated reality.

However, one of the most compelling clues is the symmetry we see in the everyday world, from butterflies to flowers to snowflakes to starfish.

Symmetry is everywhere because it is the way machines “represent the digitally constructed world”, Professor Vopson told MailOnline.

“This abundance of symmetry (rather than asymmetry) in the universe is something that has never been explained,” he said.

‘When we build or design things we have to use the most symmetrical shapes to simplify the process.

‘Imagine building a house with bricks that are not the standard shape of a brick.

‘If the bricks had a completely irregular shape, construction would be almost impossible or much more complicated.

“The same thing happens when we design computer programs or virtual realities, and this maximizes efficiency and minimizes energy consumption or computational power.”

Melvin Vopson, associate professor of physics at the University of Portsmouth, believes the prevalence of symmetry in the universe (pictured) suggests we are in a simulated reality.

In the hit movie The Matrix, the protagonist Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, discovers that we will live in a simulated reality hundreds of years from now. At the end of the movie, Neo is able to see the simulated world for what it is: computer code (pictured)

The academic also believes that the strange and little-understood world of quantum mechanics suggests that life is not what it seems.

Specifically, he points to quantum entanglement, a strange physical phenomenon that legendary physicist Albert Einstein described as “spooky action at a distance.”

Quantum entanglement describes two particles and their properties that come together without physical contact with each other.

This means that two different particles placed in separate locations, potentially thousands of kilometers apart, can simultaneously mimic each other.

This is remarkably similar to how two people can interact through virtual reality (VR).

The professor explains: “Quantum entanglement allows two particles to be mysteriously connected, so that if you manipulate one, you automatically and immediately also manipulate the other, no matter how far apart they are, with the effect of being apparently faster than the speed of the light. which should be impossible.

‘However, this could be explained by the fact that within a virtual reality code, all “locations” (points) should be approximately the same distance from a central processor.

The simulated universe hypothesis proposes that what humans experience is actually an artificial reality, much like a computer simulation, in which they themselves are constructs. It formed the basis for the 1999 film The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves (pictured).

“So, although we may think that two particles are millions of light years apart, they would not be if they had been created in a simulation.”

The simulated universe hypothesis postulates that our reality is a simulated construction

Professor Vopson has already argued that information is the fifth state of matter, behind solid, liquid, gas and plasma.

This could be key to an experiment that he hopes can show that we live in a computer simulation.

He wants to unite elementary particles and “antiparticles” in a device he hopes to build.

“All particles have “anti” versions of themselves that are identical but have opposite charges,” he states in an article for The conversation.

If the particles emit a certain frequency of light when they collide and annihilate, this will indicate that the particles contain information that is trying to escape.

And if the particles contain information, this shows that our reality is most likely a computer program and that we live in a simulation.

Professor Vopson has outlined his hypothesis in a new book, published in September, titled ‘Reality Reloaded: The Scientific Case for a Simulated Universe’.

In it, he describes his view of simulation theory, which is “inherently speculative” as it attempts to answer philosophical questions while employing particle physics.

Simulation theory is not unique to Professor Vopson; In fact, it is popular with several well-known figures, including Tesla founder Elon Musk.

At a 2016 conference, Musk said the chances of us living in a “base reality” (the real universe rather than a simulated one) are “one in billions.”