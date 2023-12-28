The Bachelor’s Timm Hanly enjoys some father-daughter bonding time with newborn Harper and it all goes horribly wrong.

<!–

Timm Hanly has given fans an intimate look at his life as a new father with a fun photo of his three-month-old daughter Harper.

In the candid snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, the 31-year-old reality star can be seen lying on her back, holding her newborn to her chest, with her abs covered in fresh vomit.

“Ok no more flying games,” the former Bachelorette star wrote in the caption.

timm and His fiancee Briana De La Motte welcomed their baby boy in September and shared the news on her social media along with adorable pictures of their little bundle of joy.

In the clip, the newborn is seen sleeping peacefully wrapped in a white blanket.

‘Harper Florence Hanly. 8/31/23,’ Timm wrote next to the post.

The couple’s good news was quickly inundated with comments from their famous friends.

‘Congratulations to you and Breezer, legend!’ wrote fellow Bachelorette star Jamie Doran.

‘Congratulations guys! What a blessing,” added Carlin Sterritt, who also appeared on Timm’s season of The Bachelorette.

‘Congratulations guys!!! She is perfection,” Love Island Australia star Anna McEvoy added.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in April, a year after Timm proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

Timm and Briana had been dating on and off for six years before their stint on Angie Kent’s Bachelorette season in 2019, where she placed second to Carlin Sterritt.

He then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020, where he struck up a romance with Brittany Hockley in Fiji.

The pair left the show as a couple after just a few episodes, but split shortly after returning to Australia.

Timm and Briana went public with their newly rekindled romance shortly after the Bachelor in Paradise finale aired on television.