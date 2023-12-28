Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll hits 21,320

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Thursday at least 21,320 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.

    Another 55,603 people have been wounded, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a televised press conference, nearly 12 weeks into the fighting triggered by Hamas#39;s attack on Israel.

    Qudra said at least 210 people have been killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours quot;including entire familiesquot;. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ================= L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Holly Willoughby’s bedding range goes on sale and sparks a hilarious pun war as fans say: “Do they do a Holly Vallance?” and ‘Surely it should be Holly Pillowby?’

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    FBI contacts family of US ‘spy’ who went back to States after being charged over horrific crash that left British nurse unable to walk ‘in bid to extradite him back to UK’

    Dec 28, 2023
    News Politics

    Boebert announces congressional district switch

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Holly Willoughby’s bedding range goes on sale and sparks a hilarious pun war as fans say: “Do they do a Holly Vallance?” and ‘Surely it should be Holly Pillowby?’

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    FBI contacts family of US ‘spy’ who went back to States after being charged over horrific crash that left British nurse unable to walk ‘in bid to extradite him back to UK’

    Dec 28, 2023
    News Politics

    Boebert announces congressional district switch

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Kindle Oasis review: Is Amazon’s high-end e-reader still worth it?

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy