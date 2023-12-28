Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll hits 21,320

NNA -nbsp;The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Thursday at least 21,320 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.

Another 55,603 people have been wounded, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a televised press conference, nearly 12 weeks into the fighting triggered by Hamas#39;s attack on Israel.

Qudra said at least 210 people have been killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours quot;including entire familiesquot;. — AFP

nbsp;

================= L.Y