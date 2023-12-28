Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army chief broaches situation with Nasri Khoury, discusses retired military personnel affairs with Armed Forces Retirees Association delegation

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, received at his Yarze office on Thursday, the Secretary General of the Lebanese-Syrian Supreme Council Nasri Khoury,nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on thenbsp;general situation in the country.nbsp;

    Maj. Gen. Aoun later received at his Yarzeh office, a delegation from the Armed Forces Retirees Association, headed by retired Major General Nicolas Mezher.

    Discussions reportedly touched on affairs related to the retired military personnel and cooperation between the Association and the army command.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;

    By

