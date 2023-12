JulPo

A Russian lawmaker from Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at the age of 46.

Vladimir Yegorov, a deputy of the Tobolsk City Duma in the Tyumen region, was found lifeless Wednesday in a courtyard in Tobolsk, according to Baza.

Russian state media confirmed his death, with a law enforcement source telling TASS: “A body was discovered, the fact of death was confirmed, investigators are establishing all the circumstances.”

