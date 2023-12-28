These are 7 of Russia’s deadliest moments in the Ukraine war

A destroyed Russian tank in Bucha, Ukraine, in 2022.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Russia is believed to have lost about 300,000 soldiers during the war in Ukraine.Some Ukrainian strikes have been particularly deadly for Russian soldiers, killing dozens at once.Russia and Ukraine are both secretive about death tolls and their estimates usually widely differ.

The 22 months of war in Ukraine have been brutal and costly for both sides, particularly for invading Russian forces.

Russians typically outnumber Ukrainians on the battlefield by a ratio of almost three to one, The New York Times reported, but Ukraine has used weapons such as the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and Western cruise missiles to inflict high casualties on Russian troops.

Russia has never confirmed the numbers of its losses, but Western estimates suggest approximately 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in Ukraine. Ukrainian casualties are believed to be around 200,000.

Reports say Russia has been hemorrhaging men and weapons in its most significant attack against Ukraine in recent months: Its attempt to capture Avdiivka, a strategic town in eastern Ukraine and a gateway to Russia-occupied Ukraine.

Despite high Russian losses, the country’s population is about three times the size of Ukraine’s — a large pool from which Russia could keep replenishing its ranks.

These are believed to be some of the deadliest single moments for Russia in the conflict so far.

Read the original article on Business Insider