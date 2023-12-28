Buying an Apple Watch has never been more confusing. Here’s where they’re available.

Apple is bringing back its two newest smart watches after securing a pause on the ITC’s import ban.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Apple was granted a temporary halt on the US import ban of its newest Apple Watches.The tech giant began pulling the models from its physical and virtual shelves last week.The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are back in Apple stores, and retailers continue to sell them.

It’s been a confusing couple of weeks for hopeful Apple Watch buyers in the US.

The latest smartwatches were pulled from Apple’s online and retail stores in America. Now, thanks a US appeals court granting Apple’s emergency request to temporary pause an import ban, the company can resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Meanwhile, third-party retailers like Target, Amazon, and Best Buy had been allowed to continue selling their existing inventory of the impacted watch models.

To help you figure out where you can buy one of the latest Apple Watch models, we’ve put together this helpful cheat sheet.

Where to buy an Apple Watch

Apple stores: Your local Apple Store has resumed sales until a US appeals court rules later this month on whether to extend Apple’s request amid its broader appeal of the International Trade Commission’s patent-infringement ruling

Apple.com: Sales resume by 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 28, and will continue until the US appeals court’s next ruling, expected in later January

Third-party retailers like Target, Best-Buy, AT&T, and Amazon: Apple can now send additional stock of the watches to third-party retailers, which will be allowed to sell through any remaining inventory — even if the import ban goes back into effect at a later date.

Apple, for its part, said it was “thrilled” to resume sales in a statement to Business Insider.

By securing the temporary pause, it managed to halt a ruling — at least for now — that one analyst estimated could’ve cost Apple between $300 million and $400 million in lost sales.

