Star Wars Return Of The Jedi has its age rating hiked for ‘violence’… But has your favourite film also been hit by censors?

It has been revealed that Return of the Jedi and Jurassic Park were among the famous films that had their age ratings increased by film censors in 2023.

The Star Wars classic was ruled no longer suitable for young children due to scenes of violence, including the scene where Darth Vader has his hand cut off at the wrist.

Additionally, Santa Claus: The Movie, supernatural comedy-drama Casper, The Addams Family and School of Rock, starring Jack Black, all saw their ratings boosted by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

At the same time, violent films such as Enter the Dragon, Raging Bull, Mean Streets, Friday the 13th and Gangs of New York saw their age ratings reduced.

The investigation found that the BBFC raised the age limit on some family films due to concerns about violence and profanity.

The BBFC said it had raised Santa Claus: The Movie from a U rating to PG due to its “mild violence” and said its use of the word “trash” exceeded its current guidelines for U-rated films.

However, he disqualified other films in which the “orientation” around violence was said to have “evolved.”

Concerns surrounding the “mild violence”, which showed a “brief emphasis on pain and injury” in Return of the Jedi, were ruled to exceed the guidelines for U-rated films, so it was upgraded to PG.

The BBFC says a PG-rated film should not worry a child aged around 8, adding that people of any age can watch it, “but parents are advised to consider whether the content may disturb younger children.” “.

Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, was raised from PG to 12A for its “moderate threat, violence and gory images.”

But Bruce Lee’s latest film, Enter the Dragon, dropped from 18 to 15 because the violence “lacks visual detail” for a higher rating.

Martin Scorsese’s 1980 film Raging Bull dropped from an 18 to a 15, and the ’80s horror film Friday the 13th dropped to a 15 amid shifting audience expectations around horror films. .

A BBFC spokesperson said: “This year we embarked on our latest guidance review, speaking to a wide range of parents, families, teenagers and educators across the country.”