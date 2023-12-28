Mikati receives UK Foreign Secretary, consults by phone with French Foreign Minister

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday received at his residence, UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, with whom he discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and the situation in South Lebanon and Gaza.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Mikati renewed the call to ldquo;stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and southnbsp;Lebanon,rdquo; considering that ldquo;the continuation of Israeli provocations in the South could lead to a deterioration of the situation and the outbreak of a total war in the region,rdquo; calling for ldquo;exerting maximum pressure to stop the Israeli attacks on the south.rdquo;

Mikati reiterated that quot;the gateway to stopping the war in Gaza begins with a ceasefire, then moving on to negotiating a solution on the basis of two states and giving the Palestinians their rights.quot;

Premier Mikati stressed that quot;continued British aid to the army will support the efforts of the military institution and its work in this difficult circumstance.quot;

On the other hand, a call took place between Prime Minister Mikati and French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, during which Premier Mikati expressed his concern ldquo;about the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the South and the targeting of civilians on a large scale,rdquo; considering that ldquo;the continuation of these attacks would plunge Lebanon into a complete confrontation that could affect all countries in the region.rdquo;

Mikati also called for exerting pressure on Israel to stop its continuing violations.

