Kindle Oasis review: Is Amazon’s high-end e-reader still worth it?

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is a premium e-reader with a few features you can’t get on other Kindles.

Guillermo Garzon/Business Insider

Entry-level e-readers are fine for casual users, but if you’re an avid bookworm, traveler, or commuter, you might want something with a few extra features. Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is a good but pricey option that has all the bells and whistles you could need, and it’s our premium pick for the best Kindle reading experience.

At a glance, the Oasis’ price tag may scare off potential users — $250 for the base model is a lot for an e-reader. However, it adds a few upgrades over Amazon’s other Kindles, like physical page turn buttons and a more ergonomic design. Though we think the cheaper Kindle Paperwhite is a better value for most readers, the Oasis remains a more high-end option for those willing to pay extra.

But it’s important to note that the current Kindle Oasis was released back in 2019, and it’s starting to show its age. Amazon hasn’t announced a refresh, but it’s possible that some kind of updated model could be in the works if you’re willing to wait.

The most ergonomic Kindle

The Oasis has a unique ledge on the back to provide a more comfortable grip.

Sarah Saril/Insider

When you’re holding a device for hours, its form factor matters. The Kindle Oasis rises above every other Kindle thanks to its unique asymmetrical design that feels great in hand. Deceivingly simple, the device has one slightly thicker side that provides a place for you to lightly grip it while reading — which offers a much more comfortable hold than the pinch you need to adapt for other Kindles.

It doesn’t matter which side you favor either; the e-reader’s rotating page orientation can automatically flip your book to accommodate lefties, righties, or readers who toss and turn while lying down. Outside the Oasis, this feature is only found on Amazon’s more expensive Kindle Scribe. And just like the more affordable Kindle Paperwhite, the Oasis is water resistant, making it ideal for bathtime bookworms, beachgoers, and commuters.

Physical page turn buttons for tactile reading

The Kindle Oasis offers a top-of-the-line reading experience.

Sarah Saril/Insider

In addition to a nice grip in hand, the Oasis features page turn buttons that no other Kindle has. In an age where touchscreens dominate the tech market, having real buttons is actually a nice change of pace. For readers who miss the tactile feeling of turning the page in a book, the buttons make for a welcome physical experience when flipping to the next screen.

The automatic rotation feature complements this well, keeping the buttons accessible to whichever hand you’re currently holding the device with. And for fans of touchscreens, don’t fret: the Oasis still allows you to turn pages by tapping either side of the display if you prefer.

An incredibly bright, customizable screen

The Oasis’ display uses more LEDs than the standard Kindle and Paperwhite.

Malarie Gokey/Business Insider

With its seven-inch glare-free display, the Oasis offers the second-largest screen of any Kindle. It’s also lit with 25 LEDs, which is eight more than the Paperwhite and a whopping 21 more than the standard Kindle. It uses these LEDs to deliver exceptionally uniform lighting with crisp text and sharp images.

The Oasis is fit for reading in just about any environment too, and not just because it’s waterproof. Its adjustable brightness and lighting temperature means that you can brighten your screen for easy outdoor browsing or warm up the backlight to ease your eyes into sleep late at night. It’ll even make these changes for you — it comes with automatic lighting adjustment, which is a feature that’s missing on the regular Kindle and base Paperwhite.

It’s still a great e-reader, but its age shows

The Oasis has some outdated elements.

Malarie Gokey/Insider

Despite all of its high-end bells and whistles, the Kindle Oasis has one major flaw: its age. Released in 2019, the Oasis is now the oldest Kindle that’s still part of Amazon’s current lineup. And sadly, the Oasis shows its age in a few key ways, including its outdated micro-USB charging port and its slower performance compared to Amazon’s latest Paperwhite.

The micro-USB port is a big deal, especially when every other Kindle and nearly every modern device, even the iPhone 15, has made the leap to USB-C. Owning an Oasis means keeping yet another cable around, and an otherwise useless one at that.

Thankfully, despite its age, the Kindle Oasis isn’t a slow device. It still outpaces several other e-readers in terms of snappy performance, making it a great companion for speed readers and those who intend to use the library browser. However, the cheaper Kindle Paperwhite released in 2021 beats it in terms of speed, which is disappointing for a device meant to be the best of its kind.

Its battery life is also a bit worse than the Paperwhite, though by no means is it poor. I was still able to tap into weeks of usage on a single charge when reading in a variety of environments requiring different lighting. However, the battery does drain when not in use, more noticeably than newer Kindles do. When I left my Oasis alone for over a month, I’d come back to find it at only half battery.

Access to the Kindle ecosystem anywhere

The Kindle ecosystem is convenient and extensive.

Amazon

A huge benefit of buying a Kindle Oasis, or any Kindle, is access to Amazon’s excellent Kindle store, as well as the option to sign up for Kindle Unlimited or Prime Reading. Amazon has one of the largest collections of e-books available for purchase, sometimes even offering titles that Rakuten’s Kobo doesn’t. Kindle files are also locked exclusively to Kindle e-readers and the Kindle app, so it’s a big deal to be a part of the ecosystem.

There are also additional services, like Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading, that can be fully taken advantage of with a Kindle. Prime Reading is a perk that comes with an Amazon Prime subscription, giving members access to over a thousand titles including magazines, comic books, and more. Kindle Unlimited is an add-on subscription that lets you borrow up to 20 books from a library of millions every month for only $12 a month.

These features do need internet access, but luckily, the Kindle Oasis is the only Kindle to offer a model that includes free cellular connectivity in addition to WiFi. If you purchase this edition, you can download and borrow new titles anywhere, with no computer or additional device needed. The cell service itself is reliable, with book downloads not taking more than a minute or two.

However, this version of the Oasis is more expensive, and it’s hard to find now. Though our review model includes 4G LTE support, Amazon’s site only has the WiFi model in stock.

Should you buy it?

The Oasis still offers a high-end reading experience, but it’s due for an update.

Malarie Gokey/Business Insider

If you’re willing to pay a premium for high-end features, the Kindle Oasis remains a solid purchase, but despite all of its unique perks, we think it’s a bit too outdated and expensive for most readers.

Though features like automatic page orientation and page turn buttons are handy, the device’s old micro-USB port, aging hardware, and high price make the Oasis difficult to recommend over the cheaper Kindle Paperwhite. The Paperwhite is missing a few of the Oasis’ extra bells and whistles, and its screen isn’t as nice, but it’s a bit snappier, and it has the same waterproof build for a lot less.

For now, the Oasis is still our pick for the best high-end Kindle if you really want its exclusive features, but the Paperwhite is a better fit for most needs. And even if you’re set on a premium e-reader, you may want to hold out. Amazon introduces new Kindle models every few years, and the Oasis is due for an update. It’s been going in and out of stock a lot lately too, which could point to an upgrade or replacement model coming sooner rather than later.

