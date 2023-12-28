FBI contacts family of US ‘spy’ who went back to States after being charged over horrific crash that left British nurse unable to walk ‘in bid to extradite him back to UK’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The family of an American ‘spy’ has been contacted by the FBI to ‘extradite’ him to the UK after he flew back to Texas days before appearing in court over a horror accident which left a nurse seriously injured.

Issac Calderon is accused of being responsible for the collision on the A4103 in Herefordshire in July which left Elizabeth Dono, 56, unable to walk for six weeks.

The 22-year-old was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on December 1. Police branded him a possible “flight risk” but he was able to leave the UK on a commercial flight to Texas on November 25.

The suspect’s father, Manuel Calderón, has since organized a fundraiser on crowdfunding site GoFundMe, with the family asking for $15,000 (£11,760) to help with legal fees.

Calderón’s father said the suspect was able to return to the United States because “the company that hired him bought him a ticket.”

Manuel Calderón said his son, whom he called ‘Isac’, had been offered a contract job in the United Kingdom ‘due to his security clearance with the Texas National Guard.’

West Mercia Police told Mrs Donowho that Calderon had been carrying out work “associated with the secret service” and working on matters “which may be subject to the Official Secrets Act”.

Mrs Donowho, from Malvern, Worcestershire, suffered multiple fractures in the accident, including both ankles, her sternum and her right hand.

The police told him that “the extradition process” has begun and that there are no problems related to diplomatic immunity, the Press Association understands.

Calderon’s father said his son is still struggling with a concussion and a broken humerus after the collision.

In her plea for donations on the crowdfunding page, she said: ‘My son was released from contract work shortly afterwards and could no longer support himself in the UK.

‘He reported this to the court, but they were not concerned about his financial problems.

He continued: ‘Missing his court date… the situation has escalated (sic) from a car accident to my son being a government asset and being removed from the UK under diplomatic immunity, neither of which are true.

“Because of this, his case is compared to other cases where Americans have been saved by diplomatic immunity that my son is not aware of.”

Donowho said that in explaining that Calderon was a flight risk, police had cited the case of Anne Sacoolas, a US citizen who was allowed to leave the UK after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf following an accident that killed the motorcyclist. teenager Harry Dunn.

Mr Calderon continued: “My concern for my son was for his well-being as he had no funds at the time and still needed his injuries examined.”

She said her son has been given health insurance for his broken humerus and concussion, but it won’t take effect until next month.

Harry Dunn died when his motorcycle collided with a car outside the US military base RAF Croughton.

Anne Sacoolas was able to leave the United Kingdom when diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf.

Referring to the reasons for creating the crowdfunding page, Calderón added: “The FBI has contacted us and they are talking about extraditing him.”

‘We do not have funds to hire international legal advice. We are a single income family and not a means family.

‘We have spoken with a lawyer. Although its price is reasonable, we do not have the funds nor do we know anyone who could give or lend us that amount of money.’

The US embassy has described Calderon as a “private citizen” and police said he had been in the UK on a work visa.

It is understood the police were not informed of any intention Calderon had to leave the UK.

Ms Donowho’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, said: “We have taken note of this GoFundMe page and have nothing to say other than to appeal to Mr Calderon Jr, who simply should not have left the UK in the first place, to now do the right thing and come back without further delay.