Holly Willoughby’s bedding range goes on sale and sparks a hilarious pun war as fans say: “Do they do a Holly Vallance?” and ‘Surely it should be Holly Pillowby?’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is set for a sensational return to Dancing On Ice in the New Year.

But Holly Willoughby’s bedding range has become a surprise viral hit over the festive period, after sheets adorned with the image of the star went on sale.

The presenter, 42, launched her third bedding range for the retailer in February, and the floral design prompted one user to joke that it looked like a “commemorative” piece.

Tweeting a snap of the bedding on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fan shared: “I honestly thought Holly Willoughby had died and Dunelm was selling commemorative bedding.”

The post sparked an avalanche of responses from other users mocking the bedding, with one referencing the famous “Are you okay?” speech on This June Morning.

Holly Willoughby’s bedding range has become a surprise viral hit over the festive period, after sheets emblazoned with the star’s image went on sale.

The presenter launched her third bedding range for the retailer in February, and the floral design prompted one user to joke that it looked like a “commemorative” piece.

Showing off his comedic talent, one user shared: ‘First of all, did you sleep well? I hope so,” while another joked: “Are they doing a Holly Vallance?”

‘Surely it should be called Hollow Pillowby?’ one fan joked while another noted: “I wanted to buy some but the lines were too long.”

It comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed that Holly will return to live TV in the New Year after agreeing to host Dancing on Ice.

After weeks of deliberating over whether to present the ITV skating show, she signed the deal over Christmas and is said to be “excited” to be back working on the show she presented with her former friend Phillip Schofield for many years.

ITV sources say channel bosses are “delighted” that she is joining Stephen Mulhern for the series, which begins on January 14, almost three months after she learned of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her by by former security guard Gavin Plumb.

An ITV source told MailOnline: “Holly is a star and everyone was hoping she would decide to return.”

‘After much discussion and much reflection, he thought that getting some normality in his life would be a good thing.

“There are obvious concerns about appearing on live television, her main priority is her family, ITV have been very understanding and haven’t put any pressure on her at all.”

The post sparked an avalanche of responses from other users mocking the bedding, with one referencing the famous “Are you okay?” speech on This June Morning

It comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed that Holly will return to live TV in the New Year after agreeing to host Dancing on Ice.

‘They wanted to give her all the time she needed but it has been a difficult decision for her. Time was running out but the bosses tried to stay calm.’

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so bringing them together 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to present Dancing On Ice marks the start of a exciting year for show.’

Setting the scene for Holly’s resurgence as ITV’s golden girl, viewers saw her make a brief return to This Morning in a highlight episode which aired on Wednesday.

He returned to ITV1 for the first time since quitting when This Morning aired a festive compilation of clips from the past 12 months, including one with Willoughby that was originally shown in July.

Sitting next to co-host Craig Doyle on the show’s famous couch, the host was on hand to interview Hollywood star Idina Menzel about her iconic role as Elsa in Disney’s animated classic Frozen.

Holly then surprised viewers once again on Thursday after returning to the show for an interview with Miriam Margolyes, in a pre-recorded segment.