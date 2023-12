NNA – Tyre – National News Agency correspondent reported that Israeli enemy warplanes launched air raids on the southern Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab.

NNA correspondent also reported renewed hostile artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of Tair Harfa, Shihin, Al-Jabain, and the Ain Al-Zarqa area.

Enemy phosphorous shells also fell between Alma-Shaab and Al-Labouneh.

