    Patriarchs Minassian and Younan discuss situation in Lebanon and the Middle East

    Dec 28, 2023

    NNA – Catholicos of Armenian Catholic House of Cilicia, Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian, on Thursday visited, with an accompanying delegation, the Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch, Mor Ignatius Joseph III Younan, at the Patriarchal headquarters in Mathaf.

    During the meeting, Patriarch Minassian offered well-wishes to Patriarch Younan, on Christmas and the New Year, wishing him ldquo;glorious holidays filled with goodness and blessings, and a New Year that brings peace, security, tranquility and stability to the world.rdquo;

    Patriarchs Minassian and Younan discussed ldquo;the general situation in Lebanon, the Middle East and the Christian presence in the region.rdquo;

    They also discussed common ecclesiastical affairs.

