Ex-NBA star Charlie Villanueva is ‘thankful to see another day’ after he and his wife were caught in ugly hit-and-run that left his car ‘messed up’

He was chosen with the seventh overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Toronto Raptors.

Former NBA star Charlie Villanueva revealed that he and his wife were involved in a nasty car accident earlier this week.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and his wife, Lala, were hit from behind and claimed that the person responsible fled the scene.

The former Milwaukee Bucks forward said he was grateful to be alive as he shared photos of the accident.

“One thing we never take for granted is leaving the house and coming home,” he wrote alongside a shot of his wrecked Mercedes G Wagon.

‘If you’re wondering what happened, my wife and I were seriously hit by another car, and the crazy thing is that whoever hit me decided to run away. Neck pain, back pain, broken car, we’re grateful to see another day. Our lives cannot be replaced, but the vehicle can. Thank you God for protecting us. We must walk by faith, not by sight.’

Villanueva shared snapshots from different angles showing the rear bumper of the vehicle in tatters, while several pieces of debris can be seen on the road, which appear to have fallen from the side of the car.

The former goalkeeper went on to claim that a difficult 2023 was preparing them for a better new year and urged others who had struggled all year not to lose hope.

“2023 is just preparing us for 2024,” he added. So to those for whom 2023 has been a difficult year, a year of struggle, be thankful and don’t give up, because once you emerge from the storm, you will see your true power.’

Villanueva was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft, chosen by the Toronto Raptors.

He then played 11 seasons in the league, including stints with the Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks before ending his career at the end of the 2015-16 season.

He also represented the Dominican Republic national team during international competitions.