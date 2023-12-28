Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Fox News Hilariously Tries to Spin Nikki Haley’s Slavery Flub

    The morning after GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley sparked widespread mockery for failing to mention slavery as the cause of the Civil War, the denizens of Fox News’ flagship morning show dutifully came to her rescue and claimed she “handled it quite well.”

    It didn’t stop there, either. The hosts of Fox & Friends also wondered whether the questioner who confronted Haley at a town hall was a “plant” trying to create a “gotcha moment,” echoing the same excuse the former South Carolina governor floated on Thursday morning.

    Speaking to New Hampshire voters on Wednesday evening, Haley was asked by one attendee why she thought the Civil War was fought, only for her to assert that the conflict was about “how government was going to run” and “the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.” After the questioner said he found it “astonishing” that she omitted slavery, Haley shrugged while dismissively retorting: “What do you want me to say about slavery?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

