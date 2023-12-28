Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    News

    Nikki Haley's Slavery Gaffe Shows How Scared She Is of MAGA Republicans

    By

    Nikki Haley’s Slavery Gaffe Shows How Scared She Is of MAGA Republicans

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    We’re just over two weeks out from the first votes being cast for the 2024 Iowa Republican primary caucuses. But instead of surging toward the finish line, Nikki Haley is ending 2023 with a horrible choke.

    In case you missed it, during a New Hampshire town hall meeting on Wednesday, Haley was tripped up by a question on what caused the Civil War. Rather than simply answering “slavery,” Haley gave a convoluted answer that included saying, “the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”

    Freedoms? Whose freedoms? The slaves? The slave owners? Her meaning is unclear. And despite becoming embroiled in a back-and-forth with a questioner who kept pressing her on the subject, Haley never provided a clear answer.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

