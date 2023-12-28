Joe Cokanasiga reflects on the “apocalyptic” World Cup omission, which he now sees as a “blessing in disguise”, as the Bath star tries to secure a place in Steve Borthwick’s England squad for the Six Nations.

Cokanasiga’s last cap came in a preparation match for the World Cup.

The Bath team impressed their club, which was at the top of the table at Christmas

He is looking for a regular place for England after receiving instructions from Borthwick.

Joe Cokanasiga has all the raw attributes to be a Test star and, although he has yet to reach the heights he would have liked in an England shirt, 2024 has all the potential to be a breakthrough year for him.

The Bath flanker’s power and physicality – he is six foot two and weighs over 17 stone – meant former national coach Eddie Jones was always desperate to have him in his side whenever possible.

Cokanasiga has 15 caps to date, the last of which was in a World Cup warm-up against Wales earlier this year. He struggled to impose himself in Cardiff and, as a result, missed out on selection of the tournament.

The 26-year-old has put that disappointment behind him to wreak havoc at Bath this season. “Being in and out of England has been frustrating for me,” said Cokanasiga, who scored twice against Harlequins to ensure Bath spent Christmas top of the Gallagher Premiership table.

‘I’m 26 years old, but I feel like I’m an old man when it comes to rugby. It was very hard for me (missing the World Cup). I thought it was the end of the world. Obviously I was disappointed, but I think it was a blessing in disguise for me because it allowed me to continue working on the things I need to work on.

‘For me it is very important to forget what happened in the summer. It’s gone and I can’t change anything about it. It took me a little while to get back to the club.

“I played the first two games and Johann van Graan supported me and gave me confidence. That’s a very important word we use: it’s about having confidence to face the games now.

‘Cokanasiga is certainly full of confidence right now. An England call-up for the 2024 Six Nations will surely come from Steve Borthwick if he stays fit and continues his current form.

National coach Borthwick gave the big back areas to improve after telling him he would not be going to the World Cup. Fijian-born Cokanasiga has worked hard to respond. He has six tries in his last four appearances at Bath and has improved his defense and his work with the high ball.

In a team fighting for forward ball and momentum, as England have done in the last two or so years, Cokanasiga can look a bit cumbersome and not make a good impression.

But if given possession in a dominant team, as Bath are this season, he will look formidable. Cokanasiga scattered the Harlequins’ attempted tacklers like a bowling ball in their two most recent attempts.

‘The team is full of powerful carriers. I think there is a lot of confidence in the squad. The players are having a good time and it shows on the field,” he stated. ‘When you have fun, things become a lot easier. Last season I had problems with my carries. But I discovered that this is my super strength and I have used it a lot more this season.

‘Steve always gives you clear things to work on and tells you to keep working on your super strengths. That’s something we’ve done in the off-season. ‘Cokanasiga does a lot of mental work off the field to make sure he focuses on his next job and doesn’t get distracted or depressed by making a mistake.

There haven’t been many from Bath so far this campaign. They travel to Leicester on Sunday having won six of nine Premiership games and their two Champions Cup games to date this season. Director of rugby Van Graan has done a wonderful job rebuilding a club that has sadly underperformed in recent times.

“I’m incredibly happy for him,” the South African said of Cokanasiga. ‘He came back very disappointed for not having gone to the World Cup. Aerially, he has improved so much that you have to give him credit. I keep telling him he’s the greatest winger I’ve ever coached.

“I’ve been lucky enough to coach some very big and fast wingers, but his size is something he can use a lot. “With a strong forward group, Finn Russell guiding the ship from number 10 and Cokanasiga wreaking havoc in the wide channels , Bath fans can perhaps dream of a league title challenge in 2024.

‘Last year you could see that we were building slowly and with the arrival of some players, we kept that momentum. We believe now. There is no more hope,” said Cokanasiga.

“We haven’t really been surprised, that’s a good thing and we have to keep it up.” We have a good set piece and it seems that we are unstoppable. Finn is fun to play with.

‘We never know what is going to happen. The first thing he told me when she signed was “I’m going to give you some proof.” “It would be great to win something here.”