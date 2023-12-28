Benidorm creator Derren Litten teases the iconic British comedy’s return abroad with a tongue-in-cheek statement five years after the series ended.

<!–

Benidorm creator Derren Litten has teased the return of the iconic British comedy abroad.

The ITV show, which followed a group of holidaymakers in the Spanish town and their fun getaways, came to an end in May 2018 after 11 years on our screens.

But now Derren, 53, has hinted that the how could return when he shared a tongue-in-cheek statement on X on Christmas Day.

He wrote: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to make a public statement.

“It has been a difficult decision, but I have decided to return to writing for both television and theater.”

He added: “I have had clear and recent indications that certain television channels are interested in my decision and I hope that in the future they will see the fruits of my labor.”

Derren then added a touch of humor as he signed off, saying, “Obviously there are always rumors surrounding these types of announcements, but I would like to make it clear that my decision to come out of retirement is simply to spend less time with my family.”

Derren also co-wrote The Catherine Tate Show, for which she wrote and appeared as several different characters in the first two series and the 2005 Christmas special.

Derren confirmed in 2018 that the long-running comedy had come to an end after 10 seasons despite previously insisting the show would continue.

He wrote on Twitter at the time: “Yes folks it’s true, after months of speculation I can finally confirm that Benidorm series 10 was @BenidormTVshow’s LAST TV SERIES.”

A source said Sun at the time: ‘Benidorm’ has been a huge hit for ITV for a decade, but bosses feel it has run its course.

‘Ratings have started to drop and several fan favorites have left, so it feels like the right time to let him out while he’s still on top.

“It’s been ITV’s longest-running comedy, which is a real achievement.”

Derren confirmed in 2018 that the long-running comedy had come to an end after 10 seasons despite previously insisting the show would continue (iconic Benidorm actors Siobhan Finneran, who played Janice Garvey, and Steve Pemberton, who played to her husband Mick)

However, in November 2022, the show’s original stars attended a convention hosted by Derren when he appeared to hint at the possibility of a return for the show.

He was joined on stage by the original members of the Garvey family who appeared in the first series in 2007.

While the family left the show in series seven, actors Siobhan Finneran, Steve Pemberton, Oliver Stokes and Sheila Reid were at the convention.

Playing his character Mick at the live event, Steve asked Siobhan as Janice: “Now that we’ve sold that bloody hotel in Vegas, could this be our next big adventure?”

Then Derren asked: ‘Did you just announce season 11 of Benidorm? Who the hell would see it?

He added: “Ladies and gentlemen, in the worlds of Madge Garvey in episode two of season seven, ‘Never say never. Never say Never”.

However, Siobhan then poured cold water on rumors of a return for the popular ITV comedy.

It comes after Siobhan (pictured) poured cold water on rumors of a return for the popular ITV comedy last year.

Actress Siobhan, 57, who played Janice Garvey, insisted she would not be returning to screens anytime soon.

She said Sun: ‘The cast and creatives met at a comedy convention for the show back in the summer, and out of that came some stories about a possible television revival.

‘But unfortunately that was all they were, rumours.

“You should probably never say never to something this popular, but as far as I know, it’s not coming back anytime soon.”