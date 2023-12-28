Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Judge Hands Georgia GOP a Massive Win With Map Ruling

    Judge Hands Georgia GOP a Massive Win With Map Ruling

    A federal judge upheld a GOP-drawn congressional map in Georgia over the objections of detractors who argued the districts dilute minority residents’ voting power.

    U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ decision marks a clear win for Republicans who are set to maintain the political balance of nine Republicans and five Democrats during next year’s U.S. House elections.

    “The court finds that the general assembly fully complied with this court’s order requiring the creation of Black-majority districts in the regions of the state where vote dilution was found,” Jones wrote in his ruling.

