‘Late Night’ Staff Hosts Surprise Seth Meyers 50th Birthday Celebration

Late Night with Seth Meyers The staff made sure to celebrate the host’s 50th birthday with a surprise party.

Although Meyers’ actual birthday is on Thursday, during the show’s Christmas hiatus, the team decided to host a celebration three weeks early. In a video shared by the official. Late at night On Thursday’s YouTube account, Meyers’ staff explained how they accomplished the feat without the host knowing.

Meyers “was told he would be attending a dinner with his manager and agent after the Corrections taping,” a note at the top of the video informs viewers. “This was a lie.” Instead, her staff transformed Studio 8G into a party spot, donning “50” glasses and bringing out pizza, other treats and balloons while Meyers took a break from filming the show’s online segment.

As he emerged from his dressing room, dressed as if he were ready to leave, Meyers seemed surprised when he was greeted by a small group of people who shouted, “Surprise.” He then read the cue cards held by cue card guy Wally Feresten and shared the staff’s well wishes.

The surprises kept coming when Meyers entered the studio and found a larger group of people wearing birthday hats. “You all could have been on ‘Corrections,’” ​​the host joked. He added: “I mean, I’m speechless. I’m so… I really can’t believe how surprised I am to walk here and see all of you. I also want to say that it is very special to be with all of you. Thank you so much.”