Can a man still be a ’10’ if he has an Android? Women are asked if ranking of a potential mate changes depending on their smartphone… So what do YOU think?

A TikToker took to the streets to see if men with androids are decisive

Many women said that choosing a smartphone reduces their rating to “zero”

Smartphone choice could be a deal breaker for some women.

A TikToker asked random women if a man was a ’10’ but had an Android, does that change his rating?

The question reflects the long-running dispute between iPhone and Android users, with the former believing the device is a “status symbol” due to its blue text bubbles and different camera technology.

Many women feel that it demeans a potential partner because of the green text bubbles and “poor quality photos.”

However, one woman said ‘it’s still a 10’ and another’s boyfriend has an Android.

While the experiment is randomized, a 2020 study found that 70 percent of the more than 1,500 singles surveyed prefer to date iPhone users.

However, smartphone discrimination works both ways: Only about half of Android users have said they would consider partnering with iPhone users.

But now a TikToker named travjbarnett has put it to the test and asked women in the real world.

And the video resurfaced online recently.

“He’s a 10, but he has an Android phone, what’s his new rating?” the TikToker asked.

The first woman quickly responded, “A three.”

“That’s horrible,” another woman said.

One woman mentioned that the photos will not be compatible.

Many of those consulted by the TikToker said that the new ranking would be between zero and three.

iPhone users have long complained about the images they receive from their Android friends, saying they are blurry.

This is due to the different pixel formats used by smartphones: Android’s density is around 720p or 480p, while iPhone’s is around 1080p.

While blurry photos may be valid, one woman said having an Android is a sign of poverty.

“Are you broke?” he said. ‘How come you can’t afford an iPhone?’

Other responses included “he’s a nerd” and “I don’t use WhatsApp.”

Not all respondents discriminated against Android users

The answers line up with a 2020 study that an iPhone, Apple Watch, or even a pair of AirPods in your photos can increase the odds of a match by up to 76 percent.

Most other brands, including Google, reduced the chances of someone swiping right.

However, the study found that BlackBerry is the kiss of death, as the device reduced the odds of matching by 74 percent.

To see what drove daters to swipe, researchers posted fake profiles on apps in several cities around the world.

The faces and profiles were identical; the only difference was the brand of technology seen in their photos.

Having an iPhone visible in your photos increased your chances of a match by a staggering 76 percent, while an Apple Watch on your wrist increased them by a healthy 61 percent and AirPods by 41 percent.