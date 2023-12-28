The 10 big US cities where climate change is likely to wreak the worst havoc by 2050

Mia Herman sits on a fire hydrant as Hurricane Irma hits Miami in 2017. Miami is one of the US cities at the most risk of climate change.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Some Americans are choosing where to live based on the risk of climate-related disasters.For example, cities in Florida, Texas, and Louisiana are prone to flooding and extreme heat.Insurance broker Policygenius ranked the US cities with the most climate risks. Here are the worst.
Cities in America’s Sun Belt often top lists of great places to move.
Spots in that region, which stretches from Florida in the Southeast to Southern California in the Southwest, are often lauded for their good weather and relatively lower cost of living.
But they’ve got issues, too: The climate crisis is predicted to turn the very sunshine that draws people there into extreme heat in the coming years, and being close to the beach puts people and homes at risk of flooding and damage from rising sea levels.
Online insurance marketplace Policygenius evaluated the climate risks of America’s 50 most populous cities based on their likelihood of experiencing the following issues by the year 2050: heat and humidity, flooding and sea level rise, air quality, and frequency of natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.
Policygenius also judged the cities’ social vulnerability, or likelihood of death and disruption as a result of these conditions, and community resilience, the ability to prepare for and adapt to a changing climate. It used publicly available data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and other studies as laid out in its full methodology.
People are increasingly taking the risks of climate change into account when moving. Read on to find out more about the cities most at risk, and why.
The Virginian-Pilot/Getty Images
Population: 455,618
Most at risk of: Flooding and sea level rise
Sobering stat: “By 2050, 4% of properties will have a 10% annual chance of flooding due to sea level rise,” Policygenius wrote. “And nearly 17% of properties will be in 100-year flood plains — an increase of 6% over today.”
A recent wake-up call: In 2016, Hurricane Matthew dumped 14 inches of rain on Virginia Beach, damaging about 2,000 structures and causing $30 million in damages, according to the Virginian-Pilot.
Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Population: 320,764
Most at risk of: Air quality
Sobering stat: Riverside is 60 miles east of Los Angeles and one of the hubs of a region called the Inland Empire, which contains many factories and warehouses.
“By 2050, the SoCal city is expected to have the highest number of extreme heat days of any city in our study: nearly six months — or 178 days,” Policygenius wrote. “Wildfires also pose a serious risk for the area, resulting in poor air quality — with just 20% of measured days in 2021 registering ‘good.'”
A recent wake-up call: According to an environmental report released by California congressman Mark Takano in April, the average Riverside family pays $4,008 a year to treat asthma cases caused by bad air quality — that’s 7% of their income.
Lawrence Sawyer/Getty Images
Population: 621,056
Most at risk of: Extreme heat and humidity, natural disasters
Sobering stat: “The city is expected to see 63 days of extreme heat per year by 2050, and around 49 days of high heat and humidity,” Policygenius wrote.
A recent wake-up call: Severe thunderstorms and wind caused $25 million in damage and power outages in June, according to Fox 13 Memphis.
David McNew/Getty Images
Population: 3,822,238
Most at risk of: Air quality, natural disasters
Sobering stat: “Just 15% of measured days registered as “good” air quality in LA in 2021,” Policygenius wrote. “And there’s a high risk of wildfires, exacerbating the already bad smog and pollution brought on by congested shipping ports.”
A recent wake-up call: The American Lung Association’s 2023 “State of the Air” report gave Los Angeles an F grade, with 112 unhealthy ozone days. LA is the smoggiest city in the nation, the report found.
Alan Chin for Insider
Population: 369,749
Most at risk of: Flooding and sea level rise, extreme heat and humidity
Sobering stat: “The 100-year flood plain projections are harrowing: 99% of homes in New Orleans will be in a 100-year flood plain by 2050 — an increase of 66% from today,” Policygenius wrote.
A recent wake-up call: In the years since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, other storms have affected New Orleans. In 2021, a year after Hurricane Zeta, Ida knocked out power and even reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, according to the Associated Press.
Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images
Population: 316,081
Most at risk of: Extreme heat and humidity, natural disasters
Sobering stat: “By 2050, Orlando is expected to see the most extreme heat days at 64 days,” Policygenius wrote, adding that hurricanes and tornadoes have a relatively high probability of happening in every Florida city.
A recent wake-up call: Months after Hurricane Ian rolled through Orlando in 2022, residents were still repairing their homes from damage, according to Fox 4 News.
Alexandra Schrift/Getty Images
Population: 971,319
Most at risk of: Flooding and sea level rise, extreme heat and humidity
Sobering stat: Jacksonville will see 57 extreme heat days a year by 2050, Policygenius wrote. Rising sea levels will also impact 1.24% of properties in Jacksonville.
A recent wake-up call: In August, Hurricane Idalia tracked across Jacksonville, causing flooding and damage, according to the Florida Times-Union.
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
Population: 398,173
Most at risk of: Natural disasters, extreme heat, flooding and sea level rise
Sobering stat: The percentage of properties projected to be in 100-year flood plains in 2050 is 24% for Tampa, according to Policygenius. Tampa also is expected to have 56 days of extreme heat.
A recent wake-up call: In October, six tornadoes touched down in the Tampa Bay area, causing significant damage, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.
Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images
Population: 449,514
Most at risk of: Natural disasters, flooding and sea level rise
Sobering stat: “Rising sea levels will impact 5% of properties in Miami,” Policygenius wrote. “The percentage of properties projected to be in 100-year flood plains in 2050 is 42% for Miami.”
A recent wake-up call: Tropical storms and hurricanes are a regular occurrence each year. The condo collapse in the Surfside neighborhood in 2021 has been partially attributed to climate.
Trong Nguyen Photo/Getty Images
Population: 2,302,878
Most at risk of: Extreme heat and humidity, air quality, flooding and sea level rise
Sobering stat: “Texans can expect to see 85 days of extreme heat per year by 2050,” Policygenius wrote, adding that only 44% of days in 2021 measured as “good” air quality days.
A recent wake-up call: 2017’s Hurricane Harvey. A more recent problem is the opposite of heat: An unlikely winter storm in 2021 froze roads and hampered the electric grid, leaving millions of people without electricity, according to the Texas Tribune.