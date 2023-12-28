Massive storm surge pounds California coastline with waves of up to 33-FEET, sparking evacuations in Bay Area – as seawall breach floods homes and cars in Ventura

An intense storm surge hit the Northern California coast on Thursday.

Evacuations were ordered throughout the Bay Area, Santa Cruz, Ventura and other parts of the coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning until Friday at 3 a.m.

A massive storm surge hit the California coast, prompting evacuations in the Bay Area and breaching a seawall in Ventura.

Evacuations have been ordered throughout the Bay Area as dangerously high surf and storm surges hit shorelines with waves reaching up to 33 feet high.

Residents have been urged to “leave immediately” as massive waves hit the Stinson Beach area, located in Marin County, on Thursday.

Calles Pinos, Pradero, Sierra, Onda Resaca, Ribera, sections of Calle Del Arroyo, Embarcadero and the Seadrift community have received evacuation warnings.

Santa Cruz County has also been advised to evacuate and avoid the coast. Pajaro Dunes has been issued a warning and told to prepare to evacuate the area as high tides and large breaking waves have begun to consume the area.

Coastal flooding blanketed the Santa Cruz coast on Thursday and a massive storm surge hit the coast.

Construction vehicles are seen clearing debris from the road as a black Audi tries to make its way through flooded streets in Pacifica.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning that will be in effect until 3 a.m. Friday. Waves are expected to reach 28 to 33 feet high on west-facing beaches.

They also warned residents that these conditions are life-threatening and that they should “stay away from the water,” along with jetties and rocks.

The increase is expected to be caused by two separate storm systems. One is aimed at Northern California, while the other will affect the entire Golden State with massive rainfall.