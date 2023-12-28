Luke Littler reveals advice darts icon Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor gave him amid 16-year-old’s fairytale World Championship run

Luke Littler has received advice from Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen

The 16-year-old is qualified for the round of 16 at the PDC World Championship

Luke Littler has revealed that darts legends Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have given him advice during his remarkable PDC World Championship career.

Littler, 16, reached the round of 16 with a 4-1 victory over Matt Campbell.

Littler is the youngest player to reach this stage of the competition.

Taylor, who has won a record 16 world championships, has told Littler to stay focused, and van Gerwen, who has won the trophy three times, offers similar advice.

Littler told Sky Sports: “I’ve spoken to him (Taylor) at the hotel and he and Michael van Gerwen have been saying ‘keep it up’ and ‘keep your head focused’.”

Luke Littler has revealed the advice Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor gave him

Taylor has told Littler to stay focused and continue to perform at a high level.

“That’s all I’ve tried to do, stay sane.”

Littler will face either Raymond van Barneveld or Jim Williams in the next round.

Following his progress through the tournament, Littler has already won £35,000.

Littler says he has nothing to lose as he looks to continue his remarkable career.

He said: ‘It’s incredible.

“I just wanted to win one game and I won three and I fought until I surpassed them. I’m so happy.’

After a surprising victory against Christian Kist in the first round, Littler proceeded to beat UK Open champion Andrew Gilding.

Michael van Gerwen has also given Littler advice following his notable performances.

Littler has revealed that he will pay to take his friends to Blackpool or Alton Towers after the tournament.

“All my friends are watching at home, we’ve always said we have to go to Blackpool or Alton Towers, so I think they’ll look at me like ‘you’re paying, Luke’ and I’ll be like, yeah, okay.” !’ he said talkSPORT.

