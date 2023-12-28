‘Parental Rights’ Mom Accused of Slugging Kid at Boozy Teen Party She Hosted

Matt Rourke/AP

A one-time Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania and anti-woke “parental rights” crusader is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly furnishing her 17-year-old daughter’s friends with alcohol and punching one of them in the face when the freaked-out teen tried to leave.

It was the second time in five days that cops had been called to Clarice Schillinger’s home in the Philadelphia suburb of Doylestown, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast. There were roughly 20 minors at the “underage drinking party,” some as young as 15, the affidavit states.

“Schillinger not only provided the alcoholic beverages, but poured shots and drank along with the minors, even participating in drinking games,” the affidavit alleges.

