Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    News

    ‘Parental Rights’ Mom Accused of Slugging Kid at Boozy Teen Party She Hosted

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘Parental Rights’ Mom Accused of Slugging Kid at Boozy Teen Party She Hosted

    Matt Rourke/AP

    A one-time Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania and anti-woke “parental rights” crusader is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly furnishing her 17-year-old daughter’s friends with alcohol and punching one of them in the face when the freaked-out teen tried to leave.

    It was the second time in five days that cops had been called to Clarice Schillinger’s home in the Philadelphia suburb of Doylestown, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast. There were roughly 20 minors at the “underage drinking party,” some as young as 15, the affidavit states.

    “Schillinger not only provided the alcoholic beverages, but poured shots and drank along with the minors, even participating in drinking games,” the affidavit alleges.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    GUILTY: NJ Mom Called 911 for Injury She Sustained While 4-Year-Old Killing Son: Cops

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    5 Million Blenders Sold at Costco, Target and Walmart Recalled Because Blades Are Breaking Off

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Chicago’s progressive mayor Brandon Johnson claims REPARATIONS will help tackle ‘the cycle of violence’ amid a 17 per cent surge in crime

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    GUILTY: NJ Mom Called 911 for Injury She Sustained While 4-Year-Old Killing Son: Cops

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    5 Million Blenders Sold at Costco, Target and Walmart Recalled Because Blades Are Breaking Off

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Chicago’s progressive mayor Brandon Johnson claims REPARATIONS will help tackle ‘the cycle of violence’ amid a 17 per cent surge in crime

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Huge surf pounds beaches on West Coast and in Hawaii with some low-lying coastal areas flooding

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy