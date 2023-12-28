Emma Stone: Oscars ‘La La Land’ Flub Was ‘Classic Me’

BBC America/screengrab

Emma Stone, the multifaceted star of Greek auteur Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, is back on the talk show circuit in anticipation of next year’s Academy Awards; Stone will almost certainly receive a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, a reanimated corpse who embarks on a deeply European sexual awakening.

Stone, of course, already has a Best Actress Oscar under her belt for La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical. La La Land also has the dubious distinction of being mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. In a now-iconic flub, star Warren Beatty mistakenly said the award had gone to Stone’s project rather than the actual winner, Moonlight, because someone handed him a card with her name and film on it instead of the correct one.

BBC’s The Graham Norton Show host Graham Norton eagerly brings up this fiasco on his upcoming New Year’s Eve episode with Stone and her Poor Things co-star Mark Ruffalo, a preview for which just hit YouTube.

