Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    News

    Emma Stone: Oscars ‘La La Land’ Flub Was ‘Classic Me’

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Emma Stone: Oscars ‘La La Land’ Flub Was ‘Classic Me’

    BBC America/screengrab

    Emma Stone, the multifaceted star of Greek auteur Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, is back on the talk show circuit in anticipation of next year’s Academy Awards; Stone will almost certainly receive a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, a reanimated corpse who embarks on a deeply European sexual awakening.

    Stone, of course, already has a Best Actress Oscar under her belt for La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical. La La Land also has the dubious distinction of being mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. In a now-iconic flub, star Warren Beatty mistakenly said the award had gone to Stone’s project rather than the actual winner, Moonlight, because someone handed him a card with her name and film on it instead of the correct one.

    BBC’s The Graham Norton Show host Graham Norton eagerly brings up this fiasco on his upcoming New Year’s Eve episode with Stone and her Poor Things co-star Mark Ruffalo, a preview for which just hit YouTube.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    GUILTY: NJ Mom Called 911 for Injury She Sustained While 4-Year-Old Killing Son: Cops

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    5 Million Blenders Sold at Costco, Target and Walmart Recalled Because Blades Are Breaking Off

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Chicago’s progressive mayor Brandon Johnson claims REPARATIONS will help tackle ‘the cycle of violence’ amid a 17 per cent surge in crime

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    GUILTY: NJ Mom Called 911 for Injury She Sustained While 4-Year-Old Killing Son: Cops

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    5 Million Blenders Sold at Costco, Target and Walmart Recalled Because Blades Are Breaking Off

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Chicago’s progressive mayor Brandon Johnson claims REPARATIONS will help tackle ‘the cycle of violence’ amid a 17 per cent surge in crime

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Huge surf pounds beaches on West Coast and in Hawaii with some low-lying coastal areas flooding

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy