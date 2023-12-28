GUILTY: NJ Mom Called 911 for Injury She Sustained While 4-Year-Old Killing Son: Cops

SOMERVILLE, N.J. (SCPO / News Release) – Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr. announced that Elina Gutti, age 38, South Bound Brook, New Jersey was found guilty on December 19, 2023, of murder in the first degree for the criminal homicide death of her four-year-old son.

Prosecutor McDonald stated that on February 6, 2021, at approximately 2:28 a.m. Somerset County Communications received a 9-1-1 call for help from an individual identifying herself as Elina Gutti of South Bound Brook. Ms. Gutti reported that she had woken up to find her wrist cut and was uncertain as to the cause of her injuries. When the responding South Bound Brook Patrol Officers arrived on scene, it was determined that Ms. Gutti’s injuries were minor and did not require immediate medical attention. During the ensuing investigation into the cause of Ms. Gutti’s injuries, the responding patrol officers located Ms. Gutti’s four-year-old son, deceased, inside Ms. Gutti’s bedroom with what was determined to be over 17 incised wounds to his neck area. A kitchen knife located on the floor of Ms. Gutti’s bedroom was determined to be the murder weapon.

Detectives from Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist with the homicide investigation. The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a post-mortem examination which determined the cause of the victim’s death to be the result of multiple incised wounds to his neck area and the manner of death to be homicide.

Prosecutor McDonald stated that Elina Gutti received a bench trial during the weeks of December 4, 2023, and December 11, 2023, before the Honorable Julie M. Marino, J.S.C. On December 19, 2023, Judge Marino found Ms. Gutti guilty of all three counts of Indictment No. 22-01-00036-I charging Ms. Gutti with Murder in the First Degree (with the aggravating factor that Ms. Gutti committed the murder by her own conduct to a victim under the age of 14)

