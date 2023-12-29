Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Trump Is Back on Colorado’s Primary Ballot—for Now

    As Donald Trump faces a quartet of indictments on top of a civil fraud trial that could strip him of his businesses, the embattled former president is back on the ballot in Colorado.

    The Colorado Republican Party on Wednesday appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a bid to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s Dec. 19 ruling that “found by clear and convincing evidence that President Trump engaged in insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, thus declaring him ineligible to hold office under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause. Trump would be stricken from the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot, the court ruled, simultaneously staying the decision until Jan. 4 in the event of a GOP appeal.

    In their appeal, Republican Party lawyers argued that the Colorado Supreme Court showed “unprecedented disregard” for the First Amendment rights of political parties and voters to pick a candidate of their choosing.

