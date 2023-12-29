The 5 best wireless gaming headsets in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Steelseries, Wyze, and Razer make some of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy.

The best wireless gaming headsets deliver great audio performance and reliable voice chat capabilities without the need for pesky cables. Whether you want to experience immersive surround sound while playing on a living room TV or need a bit more privacy in a dorm room, a quality wireless gaming headset will help you level up any console or PC setup.

Non-gamers can see benefits, too, thanks to new features like simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections, which make multitasking between two devices simple. Even budget options like the Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset can last for more than 20 hours on a single charge, while premium headsets like our top pick, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, offer active noise cancellation and a dedicated control hub.

Below, we’ve rounded up the five best wireless gaming headsets available right now, including several over-ear models and even a wireless earbud option. All of our picks have been evaluated using the same testing factors, which include audio quality, connectivity, and overall value.

Our picks for the best wireless gaming headsets

Best overall: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless – See at Amazon

Best budget option: Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset – See at Wyze

Best for PC gamers: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless – See at Amazon

Best for console gamers: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X – See at Amazon

Best earbuds: Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed – See at Amazon

Best overall: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is our top pick for anyone who wants a high-end wireless gaming headset. It boasts an excellent wireless transmitter, active noise-cancellation (ANC), and robust cross-platform support for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless uses 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for simultaneous wireless connections, meaning you can use it with two different compatible devices at the same time. The wireless transmitter also accepts a 3.5mm wired connection so that you can hear sound from up to three sources simultaneously. The wireless transmitter has lots of handy controls, from volume and EQ to noise cancellation. You can monitor your settings on the transmitter’s small OLED display. The transmitter is also a charger for the headset’s batteries; the Arctis Nova Pro comes with two batteries that last about 20 hours each. The spare battery charges inside the transmitter when not in use, and it can be swapped in just a few seconds. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has a comfortable fit that’s easily adjusted, and the ear cups generally stay in position once set. The retractable microphone is a great alternative to removable mics that can be difficult to store when they’re not in use. The headset has a steel frame with a plastic casing, and the ear cushions are made of leatherette material. The headband and ear cup plates can even be replaced with different colors for some added customization. The headset also features complete support for 3D audio formats, with a DTS:X license on Windows, compatibility with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D spatial audio, and Windows Sonic support on Xbox and PC. Buyers can then use Sonar, SteelSeries’ audio suite software, to gain control over the headset’s balance, EQ, and surround sound features. SteelSeries sells different versions of the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless that are each geared toward different platforms, but the Xbox edition also works wirelessly with PlayStation systems, so we recommend buying that model to get full multi-platform capabilities. Read our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset review. Best budget option: Wyze Wireless Headset The Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset offers many features for just $60, making it a great choice for casual gamers who want a headset covering a wide range of basic needs. The advertised 20-hour battery life lasted more than 30 hours in our testing, and the headset’s wireless connectivity matches the competition in range and consistency. The 50mm drivers deliver solid sound quality, though it doesn’t stand out compared to headsets with better noise isolation and built-in surround features. The option for a simultaneous Bluetooth connection with 2.4GHz is a rare feature at this price point, making the Wyze an impressive budget pick for gamers who plan to use their headset for work or other multi-tasking activities. Unfortunately, the Wyze Gaming Headset doesn’t support an Xbox wireless signal, and with no 3.5mm headphone input, there’s no way at all to connect it to an Xbox console. The boom mic is flexible and can be removed, unlike many other budget headsets that opt for a stiff mic that swivels away from your face but can’t be detached. Perhaps the only giveaway of the Wyze’s budget build is the faux leather material on the ear cups and headband, which feel a bit cheap to the touch. As someone with a large head of hair, I found myself concerned that the band could snap from being stretched, but so far, the headset has held up through dozens of hours of use. Best for PC gamers: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless The BlackShark V2 Pro is the latest version of one of Razer’s most popular headsets. The new 2023 edition nearly triples the battery life of the previous model while also adding Bluetooth support and USB-C charging. Though the BlackShark V2 has relatively few frills compared to Razer’s other headsets (there’s no RGB lighting or bonus features like haptic feedback), it’s perfect for PC gamers who want a straightforward, comfortable headset. The memory foam ear cups and headband feel softer and more breathable than the faux leather material used by many competitors, and the steel slides give the BlackShark V2 a sturdy but flexible frame. The microphone can be detached when not in use, and there are onboard controls for power, mute, volume, and swapping between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz mode. However, unlike most of our other best wireless gaming headset picks, the BlackShark V2 cannot use Bluetooth simultaneously with a 2.4GHz wireless signal. Still, the option to swap between them makes the headset easier to use with mobile devices. The updated BlackShark V2 also supports THX spatial audio instead of the 7.1 surround sound format used by the older versions of the headset. While this is our favorite pick for PC gamers, the BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is also fully compatible with PlayStation and Switch. Unfortunately, there’s no way to connect it to Xbox consoles. Best for console gamers: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is easily one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy. The company sells separate models designed for Xbox (Nova 7X) and PlayStation (Nova 7P), but the Xbox edition also works with PlayStation and Switch consoles. The PlayStation model, however, does not work with Xbox systems. Since they tend to be about the same price, we recommend picking up the Xbox model to get full multi-system support. The Arctis Nova 7X is feature-rich with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth support, a retractable microphone, and customizable ear plates. The battery lasts 35 to 40 hours on a single charge, and you can use a 3.5mm connection for wired playback if the battery dies. The Nova 7’s dual headbands provide a flexible fit, and the headphones generally feel durable despite their plastic casing. The retractable microphone is also a nice touch, and we prefer it to a removable mic that needs to be stored when not in use. The nylon used to cover the ear cups doesn’t have the same impressive finish as the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but the material does feel more breathable. You can also use customizable ear plates to change the color. Though this model is missing ANC and it doesn’t come with the advanced wireless base station that the Nova Pro includes, the Nova 7X is an affordable midrange option for anyone who wants a reliable wireless gaming headset to use with a console. Read our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 review. Best earbuds: Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed In-ear gaming headsets are somewhat uncommon, but the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds are a versatile and compact choice that work well for gaming and everyday listening. The Hammerhead Pros are comparable to Apple AirPods Pro in terms of price and general audio performance, but they’re noticeably larger than many true wireless earbuds, and the addition of 2.4GHz wireless support makes them better suited for gaming. While the earbuds can also connect with Bluetooth, you can only hear sound from one connection at a time. In our experience, the battery can last anywhere from 10-20 hours of play; because the headphones are stored in the charging case between uses, it’s a bit hard to judge the exact battery life on a full charge. The customizable lighting also has a noticeable impact on the battery. Regardless, the Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed earbuds will last for multiple gaming sessions on a single charge, but you may find yourself running out of battery at the end of a long day if you take them on the go. The wireless charging case is also a nice bonus compared to many other earbuds that typically just come with a wired option. Active noise cancellation is an especially important feature for these earbuds, as it helps eliminate background noise. Standard over-ear headsets have the advantage of creating a seal around your ear that naturally blocks out sound, which isn’t the case for earbuds. The 2.4GHz wireless connection uses a USB-C dongle that works well with PS5 and the Nintendo Switch in portable mode, but unfortunately, there’s no way to connect the Razer Hammerhead Pro to an Xbox. Bluetooth connection is best reserved for phones and other mobile devices; you’ll need to download the Razer Audio app to a phone to customize the earbuds’ lighting, noise-cancellation, and EQ. How we test wireless gaming headsets Kevin Webb / Insider To select the best wireless gaming headsets, we judge all of our contenders in the same key areas, including audio performance, build quality, features and connectivity, and value. Here’s how we test each category.

Audio performance: This is the most important category for a gaming headset, whether wireless or not. Audio performance includes both playback quality and microphone quality, with separate tests for each. We use a wide selection of games on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch to test sound quality, as well as listening sessions with a set playlist of music and movies. Sound is judged based on clarity and balance; features like spatial surround sound are tested here as well. We test microphones using in-game voice chat, third-party chat apps like Discord and Zoom, and regular phone calls if applicable. We also use recordings to determine how clear voices sound and how well the microphone filters out background noise. Build quality: Our judgment of build quality focuses on what materials were used, whether the headset feels sturdy enough to last for hundreds of hours of gaming, if it can be easily stored, and if it’s safe for travel. Features like a retractable or removable microphone will add to a headset’s testing score in this category too. The overall design aesthetic does get consideration, as do external features like special lighting or customizable ear cups and bands.



Features and connectivity: Connecting a wireless headset can be as easy as plugging in a USB dongle, but we take additional time to measure factors like wireless range, audio delay, and how long it takes the headset to connect. We also explore any additional software included with the headset, which is often required to adjust things like EQ, virtual surround sound, noise-cancellation, and lighting. Features like simultaneous Bluetooth connection can also impact a headset’s score in this category, and overall compatibility with multiple platforms will also boost a headset’s score. Value: While spending over $300 on a great wireless gaming headset is possible, we know that most gamers are not planning to make such a large investment. We judge the value of a headset by comparing its price to its overall features and performance. For example, a cheaper headset offering a premium feature like simultaneous Bluetooth connection will provide more value than a more expensive headset with RGB lighting but no Bluetooth. Wireless gaming headset FAQs Kevin Webb / Insider Do wireless gaming headsets have disadvantages compared to wired headsets? The best wireless gaming headsets are generally more convenient to use than wired headsets, but some competitive gamers may prefer a wired headset to avoid connection problems or audio delay. For most players, any potential audio delay caused by the wireless connection is difficult to detect without testing. Wired headsets also technically have the potential to offer better audio performance when playing sound from high-quality sources, but 2.4GHz wireless signals deliver enough bandwidth to play most formats without additional compression. If you’re a PlayStation or Xbox gamer, you can always opt to connect a wired headset to a wireless controller, which can provide a similar experience to a wireless headset at a lower cost, though we still recommend investing in a proper gaming headset rather than standard headphones. You can check out our full wired vs. wireless headset comparison for more information on the topic, and you can find our top wired headset recommendation in our guide to the best gaming headsets. Is Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless better for gaming? Most wireless gaming headsets use a 2.4GHz wireless signal instead of the more common Bluetooth signal used by other wireless devices. Using 2.4GHz wireless usually requires a USB dongle, but it improves sound quality, audio delay, and wireless range compared to Bluetooth. Bluetooth is still compatible with more devices, though, so many of the best wireless gaming headsets have incorporated multi-source wireless capabilities that let you use 2.4GHz and Bluetooth at the same time. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles don’t support Bluetooth audio connections, so 2.4GHz wireless is the only option for those platforms. Xbox has its own specific type of 2.4GHz wireless signal that must be licensed for use, while the Nintendo Switch supports Bluetooth headphones as well as PlayStation-compatible headsets. Do wireless gaming headsets work with all consoles and PCs? Xbox and PlayStation have different requirements for wireless headsets, but PlayStation and Switch headsets are generally cross-compatible. Xbox wireless devices must be licensed by Microsoft and are marked with a special seal that says “Designed for Xbox.” Wireless headsets will generally work on any computer, including Apple devices, but some related software may be unavailable for macOS. For headset recommendations geared toward specific systems, check out our guides to the best Xbox headsets and the best PS5 headsets. How do wireless headsets handle surround sound? While older gaming headsets used multiple drivers to create surround sound effects, the most common forms of surround sound today are now handled by audio software instead of the headset’s hardware. Spatial audio software separates game sound into distinct audio objects so the listener gets a 3D effect, whether the sound is coming from the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio, Microsoft’s Windows Sonic, or Apple’s Spatial Audio. Some spatial audio software must be licensed by the user, like DTS:X and Dolby Atmos, but certain headsets also include a license.

