John Legend is spending his 45th birthday with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two grown children playing with drones in Washington Square Park.

John Legend spent his 45th birthday playing with drones with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two oldest children, Luna, seven, and Miles, five, in Washington Square Park.

As the family stepped out to celebrate the superstar turning a year older, the All of Me singer seemed to have a lot of fun with his little ones, who were bundled up in quilted black jackets and hats.

Teigen, 38, was every inch the doting wife as she stood by her man’s side and walked arm in arm with him down the sidewalk toward the public park in Lower Manhattan.

Between throwing a soccer ball and flying drones, the cookbook author was seen bursting into a fit of laughter.

For her relaxed outing, the mother of four wore an off-the-shoulder puffer jacket, leggings, and $1,750 Prada booties.

The birthday boy looked warm in a beige puffer jacket over an off-white turtleneck, matching pants and white sneakers.

Luna looked absolutely adorable in a Moschino-print T-shirt with a teddy bear and her curly brown hair in pigtails.

Meanwhile, his brother was wearing a hoodie with cars on it and pants with racing stripes on the sides.

The couple also shares a baby boy, named Wren Alexander, who was born on June 19, and 11-month-old daughter Esti.

The model and Legend initially met in 2006 while working on a music video shoot, and got engaged in 2011.

Earlier this week, Luna was spotted with her parents visiting 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

On Christmas Day, his son Miles will attend the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

On Boxing Day, Legend again took his two eldest sons to play football in the park.

The happy couple waited two years before celebrating their wedding in Italy.

Teigen and her husband started their family with the birth of their seven-year-old daughter Luna in April 2016, and welcomed Miles two years later.

The couple planned to have a third child in 2020, although the author had to have an abortion to save her life.

The two welcomed Esti last January and surprised many of their fans with the arrival of Wren five months later via surrogate.