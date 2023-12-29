Surfer Khai Cowley, 15, named victim of Ethel Beach shark attack in South Australia – details emerge of final moments while paddling with dad

<!–

The talented teenage surfer who died in a shark attack on a remote South Australian beach has been identified as 15-year-old Khai Cowley.

The young man died after his leg was torn off in the attack and he was pulled from the water near Ethel Beach in Innes National Park, on South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula, about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Witnesses said the horrific attack took place in front of his horrified father, who had brought his son there from his home in Seaford, Adelaide.

Just two weeks ago, Khai had been named the “most outstanding grom artist” by his local surf club Seaview Road Board Riders.

“The shark grabbed his leg, so another local ran out, jumped on his board and paddled out to help him,” one local told the Adelaide Advertiser.

‘The shark was surrounding them when the guy pulled the boy out of the water. There was a lot of blood.

“He brought it to shore, but I think it was too late.”

His friends have paid tribute to the young man online, posting on social media: “Fly high Kai, lots of love and I miss you already.”

Emergency services desperately tried to save the teenager, but he could not survive his injuries.

Your aunt Lauryn Barley has now created a GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for the family after the tragedy.

“A white pointer suddenly snatched our beloved Khai from us while we were surfing in the Ethel Wreck off the coast of Yorke Penisula,” he posted.

“I’m here to try and help raise money for my sister Kate and brother Tim to cover the cost of the funeral.”

There has been a great deal of grief following the tragic news.

‘A boy with a lot of potential. He will hold a place in everyone’s hearts,” a family friend wrote on social media.

A local fisherman said large sharks are a common sight along Marion Bay in Innes National Park.

“We’ve seen some pretty big broncos in the area, but that’s normal here,” he said.

‘I went to take the boat out and the rangers blocked the way to Ethel’s house.

“There is no mobile coverage in the park, so we didn’t know what had happened until we returned to Marion Bay.”

Unfortunately, there have been a number of shark attacks in South Australia in recent months.

More to follow