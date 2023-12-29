Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    News

    Teen Surfer Killed in Shark Attack in Front of Dad in Australia

    By

    Dec 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    A fatal shark attack claimed the life of a teenage boy on Thursday in Australia, officials said.

    South Australia Police were called to respond to a shark attack incident around 1:30 p.m. local time near Ethel Beach in the Innes National Park, situated approximately 180 miles west of Adelaide.

    Authorities reported that the victim, believed to be a 14-year-old boy vacationing with his family, was killed in the attack. The teenager had been surfing with his father when the incident occurred, according to 7NEWS. The body was recovered from the water and a coroner will give a report on the exact cause of death.

    The location of the attack is a popular destination for tourists and surfers.

    In 2022, Australia recorded the second-highest number of unprovoked shark bites globally, with the United States taking the lead in such incidents.

    By

