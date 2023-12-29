Jackson Warne greets fans during a tribute to his late father Shane during the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jackson Warne was all smiles as he greeted fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The 24-year-old son of cricket legend Shane Warne was seen on the cricket field during a tribute to his father.

The stadium welcomed his appearance, which came between playing sessions during the third day of the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan.

Jackson was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, as well as a dark green jacket and a white cricket cap.

The young man smiled at the crowd and even posed for selfies with enthusiastic gamegoers.

Jackson Warne greeted fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The 24-year-old son of cricket legend Shane Warne was seen on the cricket field during a tribute to his father.

Shane died suddenly in March last year from a heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand. He was 52 years old.

He left most of his multimillion-dollar estate to his children, but completely disregarded his mother Simone Callahan and his ex-fiancée Liz Hurley.

Details of his last will, dated December 3, 2021, indicated that 93 percent of his $20.7 million fortune would go to Jackson and his sisters Brooke and Summer, with each receiving an equal portion. 31 percent of the money and assets.

The stadium welcomed his appearance, which came between playing sessions during the third day of the second test match between Australia and Pakistan.

Jackson was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, as well as a dark green jacket and a white cricket cap.

The young man smiled at the crowd and even posed for selfies with enthusiastic gamegoers.

The remaining seven percent will be distributed to his brother Jason (two percent) and two and a half percent to each of his brother’s children, Sebastian and Tyla.

His three children admitted last year that they find it too painful to watch cricket matches following their father’s tragic death.

“When I listen to cricket it’s… that missing voice that I can’t hear anymore,” Jackson said in a revealing interview with 7NEWS.

Sister Summer Warne added: “Cricket was her sport and she doesn’t feel right without him there.”

‘It’s probably been the hardest nine months of my life so far. I miss him every day,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shane’s other daughter Brooke said it was “amazing” that the Great Southern Stand at the MCG was renamed the Shane Warne Stand as a tribute to her father.