WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley ended a 24 hours in New Hampshire she’d rather forget by confronting a 9-year-old boy who compared her to John Kerry on Thursday afternoon.

The night before, Haley put her foot in her mouth at a New Hampshire town hall when she was asked what caused the Civil War and then failed to mention slavery.

He spent most of Thursday in the Granite State cleaning up those comments before heading to North Conway, where he faced questions from audience members once again.

“So Chris Christie thinks you’re a Donald Trump flip-flop,” a boy named Adam boldly told him. And honestly, I agree with him. “You’re basically the new John Kerry,” the boy said, laughing.

Kerry was the Democratic presidential candidate in 2004, who was criticized for constantly changing positions and lost to incumbent Republican President George W. Bush.

Nikki Haley was confronted by a 9-year-old boy at a town hall Thursday in North Conway, New Hampshire, who compared her to flip-flop John Kerry on the issue of supporting former President Donald Trump.

‘How can you change your mind like that in just eight years and you’ll forgive Donald Trump?’ Then the 9 year old boy asked.

Christie, who is also running for the Republican nomination, has criticized Haley for being too soft on Trump, her former boss.

Haley praised the young man and said politics is often about “distraction.”

She responded that she has failed to appease ‘anti-Trumpers’ and ‘pro-Trumpers’ with her stance on the former president, who is leading the Republican Party primaries.

‘I don’t know that I agreed with many of his policies. But do I think he is the right president to move forward? “No,” Haley responded. “We can no longer stand the chaos.”

He also used the question to attack Christie.

‘I mean God bless him, he’s a friend. He’s obsessed with Trump,” Haley said. “He sleeps, eats and breathes every day.”

Christie was one of the few Republican hopefuls who based his runoff election on a critic of Trump.

“I’m thinking bigger than that,” Haley said. “If we do that, we will be no different than Trump.”

Nikki Haley cleaned up her mistake at City Hall about leaving out slavery as a reason for the Civil War by stating that “that’s the easy part” and suggesting that the person who asked the question was a “plant.”

Earlier Thursday, Haley clarified that her comments about the Civil War did not mention slavery because “that’s the easy part.”

Haley told CNN that it is “unquestionable” that the Civil War had to do with slavery, adding: “But it was also more than that.”

‘It was about the freedoms of each individual. It was about the role of government,’ he insisted.

He also said in an interview with the Pulse of New Hampshire radio show. that he was answering the question by putting it in the context of what it means for Americans today.

‘Of course the Civil War was about slavery. We know. That’s the easy part,” Haley said Thursday morning. ‘What she was saying was: What does this mean for us today?’

‘What it means to us today is freedom. “That’s what it was about,” the former United Nations ambassador said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ communications director said Haley’s damage control was weak.

“I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are, and I will always stand by the fact that I believe the goal of government is to ensure the rights and freedoms of the people,” he said.

Haley’s refusal to acknowledge this drew the ire of many across the political spectrum.

“Shameful attempt at cleanup,” Andrew Romeo wrote in a general election.

“The Democrats would eat his lunch,” he added.

Critics included his 2024 Republican competitors, but also President Joe Biden, who joked on X, formerly Twitter: “It was about slavery.”

The former South Carolina governor also insisted Thursday morning that the person who provoked the response was sent as a plant in an effort to get the media to attack her as her poll numbers soar in New Hampshire.

She jokingly told the audience member who asked the question Wednesday, “Well, don’t come up with an easy question.”

He then claimed that the Civil War was fought over freedom and ideological differences in the way governments are supposed to function.

“I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to work, the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do.”

Historians generally agree that slavery and the divided opinions of Northern and Southern states over whether to abolish it was the primary cause of the Civil War.

Donald Trump is currently leading the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and the former president has not ruled out choosing Haley as his running mate.

The White House hopeful, currently battling DeSantis for a distant second place to Trump, then went off on a tangent. about government overreach and civil liberties.

‘I think it always comes down to the role of the government and what the rights of the people are, and I will always stand by the fact that I believe the government was intended to guarantee the rights and freedoms of the people.

‘He was never meant to be all things to all people. The government doesn’t need to tell you how to live your life.

‘They don’t need to tell you what you can and can’t do. They don’t need to be part of your life. They need to make sure you have freedom.

‘We need to have capitalism. We need to have economic freedom. We need to make sure we do everything we can so that individuals have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do or be whatever they want without the government getting in the way.’

Going on a tangent, he tried to return the question to the voter, who told him that he is not the candidate for the Oval Office in 2024.

He is then heard saying: “In 2023, I’m surprised you answer that question without mentioning the word slavery.”

Haley asks him, ‘What do you want me to say about slavery? Next question.’

New Hampshire is holding the nation’s first primary, held just days after the Iowa caucuses, making it important for those vying for the nomination to run for president.

With just 26 days until the Granite State election, Haley is rising in the polls; one poll shows her trailing Trump by just 4 percent with 29 percent support among Republican voters.

He clarified Thursday that he is well aware that slavery was one of the reasons for the Civil War.

Polls show Haley is now just 4 percentage points behind Trump with just 26 days until the New Hampshire primary on January 23, and FiveThirtyEight’s aggregated data shows Haley could soon overtake Ron DeSantis for second place at the national level.

Historians generally agree that slavery and the divided opinions of Northern and Southern states over whether to abolish it was the primary cause of the Civil War.

The southern states of the United States, including Haley’s home state of South Carolina, were pro-slavery, while the northern states were anti-slavery.

South Carolina’s proclamation outlining its reasons for leaving the Union in 1860 noted the “increasing hostility on the part of the non-slaveholding States toward the institution of slavery” as a reason for the state to withdraw from the Union.

But Haley’s refusal to acknowledge this sparked the ire of many across the political spectrum.

Meanwhile, the DeSantis campaign recirculated video of the exchange on social media, adding the comment “Ouch.”

Questions regarding the origins of the Civil War and its legacy remain a large part of the fabric of Haley’s home state, and she has been pressed on the war’s origins before.

While running for governor in 2010, Haley, in an interview with a now-defunct activist group then known as The Palmetto Patriots, described the war as between two disparate sides fighting for “tradition” and “change” and said the confederate flag was “It’s not something that’s racist.”

During that same campaign, he dismissed the need for the flag to be taken down from the Capitol grounds, portraying his Democratic rival’s push to remove it as a desperate political stunt.

Five years later, Haley urged lawmakers to remove the flag from its position near a monument to a Confederate soldier following a mass shooting in which a white gunman killed eight black church members attending a Bible study. .

At the time, Haley said the flag had been “hijacked” by the shooter from those who saw the flag as a symbol of “sacrifice and heritage.”

Aggregate polling data from FiveThirtyEight shows that nationally, Haley could soon overtake Ron DeSantis for second place in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Despite this, he has a long way to go to defeat Donald Trump, who currently has 61.2% of Republicans committed to voting for him.

Even in her home state, Haley is far behind, with less than half the votes that Trump has.