Maine’s Top Election Official Erases Trump From 2024 Ballot

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Maine blocked Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot on Thursday, with the state’s top election official ruling that the former president cannot take another shot at the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause.

The decision by Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state, is expected to be appealed. It comes just over a week after the Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump from its own ballot under the 14th Amendment.

With an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court having been made by the Colorado Republican Party, Trump’s name was put back on the ballot until further notice, state authorities said Thursday.

