Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    News

    Maine’s Top Election Official Erases Trump From 2024 Ballot

    By

    Dec 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    Maine’s Top Election Official Erases Trump From 2024 Ballot

    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Maine blocked Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot on Thursday, with the state’s top election official ruling that the former president cannot take another shot at the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause.

    The decision by Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state, is expected to be appealed. It comes just over a week after the Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump from its own ballot under the 14th Amendment.

    With an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court having been made by the Colorado Republican Party, Trump’s name was put back on the ballot until further notice, state authorities said Thursday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Uniformed Cops Seen Throwing Slushies at Random People

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Hero Cat Saves 74-Year-Old Owner From Christmas Day Attack

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko had to be rescued from an elevator on Christmas night

    Dec 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Uniformed Cops Seen Throwing Slushies at Random People

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Hero Cat Saves 74-Year-Old Owner From Christmas Day Attack

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko had to be rescued from an elevator on Christmas night

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Cost of living crisis prompts more retailers to give their products a second life

    Dec 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy