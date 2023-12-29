Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko had to be rescued from an elevator on Christmas night

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“I will use the stairs in 2024.”

Jeremy Swayman was no worse in Boston’s win over Buffalo on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Christmas night was far from silent for Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and forward Jakub Lauko.

While most of their Bruins teammates spent Monday night sorting through their gifts and relaxing with their families, both Swayman and Lauko found themselves stuck in an elevator.

While visiting teammate Kevin Shattenkirk’s apartment building for a Christmas gathering, Swayman and Lauko quickly found themselves trapped in an antiquated elevator.

Both Swayman and Lauko documented the ordeal on Instagram on Monday night, with the duo stuck in limbo as they waited for help. In the end, both Bruins needed help from the local fire department to free them.

“At one point it was about 30 minutes,” Swayman told Boston.com on Thursday. “We heard the sirens, so we knew our guys were coming. So it was a pretty classic event.”

Swayman and Lauko’s emergence from their temporary confinement ended up being a dramatic process, especially after the firefighters present could not find an easy way to open the jammed doors.

“The firefighters came and were trying to fix the problem a little bit,” Swayman said. “But in the end, they just took a saw. We had sparks flying out the door. We watched the door open. So we’re lucky to have those guys, shout out to those guys. Thank you for everything and Merry Christmas.”

Lauko offered his own update Tuesday morning with a post on X. “We’re fine,” Lauko wrote. “Sway was crying a little but I gave him a goalie hug.”

Unfortunately, the Bruins have developed a pretty poor track record when it comes to getting up and down elevators without interruptions.

In April 2022, defenseman Derek Forbort was almost late to Boston’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. after getting stuck in the elevator of his apartment building.

“He had a little scare” Then-Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said of the delay in Forbort’s arrival.. “(Forbort), if you know him, he’s kind of laid back. So I can’t imagine he would be that nervous, other than he might have to pay a fine for being late to the game. But anyway, it’s an interesting day for him.”

Fortunately, Swayman and Lauko were no worse off despite their Christmas nighttime ordeal.

“I’ll be using the stairs in 2024,” Swayman said with a smile.