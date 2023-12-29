Hero Cat Saves 74-Year-Old Owner From Christmas Day Attack

SAN ATNONIO, Texas – Nathaniel Charles Derouen was arrested by San Antonio Police on Wednesday and is facing charges of injury to the elderly. According to an arrest affidavit, Derouen allegedly assaulted a 74-year-old woman until her cat intervened in the incident. Derouen is now confronted with charges of injury to the elderly and assault, with a total bond amounting to $35,000, as indicated in court records.

The affidavit says the victim had permitted Derouen to live with her after his home was damaged in a fire. The two had been in a relationship several years ago.

As stated in the arrest document, the victim, who was now Derouen’s roommate, would occasionally allow the 60-year-old man to use her car. On the day of the incident, police reported that Derouen became enraged when the woman declined to lend him the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, he forcefully pushed her onto a bed and proceeded to choke her with one hand while covering her mouth and nose with the other, rendering the victim unable to breathe.

The woman informed the police that the attack ceased when her cat jumped onto the attacker, as Derouen reportedly has a fear of cats. Seizing the opportunity, the woman escaped, entered her vehicle, and reported the crime to the San Antonio Police Department.

Crime Scene Investigators employed alternate light source photographs, revealing injuries consistent with the victim’s account.

It was noted by the police that Derouen has a prior assault conviction, where he received deferred adjudication.

