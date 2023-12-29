Uniformed Cops Seen Throwing Slushies at Random People

Incidents occurred in 2018 and 2019, videos just now made public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Newley released video shows two Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers film themselves throwing slushies at West Louisville residents on multiple occasions. The cell phone videos, obtained by WHAS11 through an open records request, shows two unknown officers throw drinks at residents in unmarked LMPD cruisers.

