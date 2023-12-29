Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    News

    W. Kamau Bell: Palestinians Are My Heroes of 2023

    By

    Dec 29, 2023 , , ,
    W. Kamau Bell: Palestinians Are My Heroes of 2023

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    There’s a video on Instagram of a little boy walking through the streets of Gaza. He is talking to the camera. It is a beautiful, sunny day. If you didn’t speak Arabic, which I don’t, you might think the little boy was just sharing an innocent story about his life. But if you do speak Arabic, or are lucky enough to have it translated, you will understand that while he is telling a story about his life, it is not an innocent story.

    He says, “Please stop the war.” He says, “We are suffocating. No food. No water. No nothing.” The video ends with him saying, “We used to have flour, but now we eat the grain that’s for the pigeons and chickens.” It is heartbreaking. And it is far from the only video like this.

    There are many, many videos of Palestinian children, adults, and elders in Gaza testifying to the horrors they are currently suffering. And there are other videos that show the gruesome toil war takes on people’s bodies.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bonza airline cancels flights between Darwin and Gold Coast until March

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    City-sized ‘Devil comet’ is set to ‘blow’ TOMORROW, say scientists who found space rock racing toward Earth erupts every 15 days

    Dec 29, 2023
    News Politics

    ‘Pile of bulls–t’: New Hampshire GOPers give Haley a pass on Civil War remarks

    Dec 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bonza airline cancels flights between Darwin and Gold Coast until March

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    City-sized ‘Devil comet’ is set to ‘blow’ TOMORROW, say scientists who found space rock racing toward Earth erupts every 15 days

    Dec 29, 2023
    News Politics

    ‘Pile of bulls–t’: New Hampshire GOPers give Haley a pass on Civil War remarks

    Dec 29, 2023
    News

    Trump is ineligible to appear on Maine’s primary ballot, secretary of state rules

    Dec 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy