Colorado GOP Chair Airs His Doubts About Boebert’s District Swap

CNN

The chairman of Colorado’s Republican Party isn’t a fan of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) decision to forgo a reelection bid in her home district and instead move to a district on the other side of the state that’s considered much friendlier to Republicans.

“From a party perspective, we certainly don’t think it was the best move,” Dave Williamson told CNN Thursday. “We felt that she was best suited for Congressional District 3 and that she was in the best position to win reelection and retain that for Republicans.”

In 2022, Boebert eked out a win against Democrat Adam Frisch by a mere 546 votes out of more than 327,000 cast. Whereas Boebert’s current district—which has a Cook Partisan Voting Index of R+7—encompasses the western and southern parts of the state, including Aspen, the fourth congressional district is mostly to the East of Denver and has a rating of R+13—the most conservative in the state. That district’s current representative, Rep. Ken Buck, is retiring.

