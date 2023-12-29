Bonza airline cancels flights between Darwin and Gold Coast until March

<!–

Bonza airlines have canceled all flights between Darwin and the Gold Coast for the next three months.

Customers who have flights booked on the route from January 2, 2024 to March 18, 2024 began receiving text messages on Thursday telling them their flights had been cancelled.

The latest announcement came less than a month after the low-cost airline said its Darwin-Gold Coast flights were canceled throughout December.

Customers were told the reason for the extended cancellation was “due to a delay in obtaining regulatory approval.”

Bonza said affected customers could get a full refund or a transfer to/from the Darwin-Sunshine Coast route.

Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said the decision to delay the start of flights between Darwin and the Gold Coast had been difficult.

“We want to be sure that we can offer a reliable service at a level that we are proud of,” he said.

‘Operating the Gold Coast-Darwin route before March would mean we would be putting pressure on our current capacity.

“We owe it to our customers and our Bonza legends to learn from our previous mistakes by implementing measures so we can offer reliable, low-cost air travel.”

Jordan added that customers do not have to contact the airline to request refunds or transfers as their team had already started communicating with them.

When Bonza canceled flights in December, the company said it was due to a delay in approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to use two planes and crew from Canadian sister airline Flair.

Approval for two additional aircraft was granted on December 19 and Bonza announced discounted flights to and from the Gold Coast.

‘This is our way of acknowledging that we could have done better and also shouting from the rooftops that Bonza is back!’ Mr. Jordan said at the time.

“Now that we have approval for the two additional aircraft, we are expanding our operations and servicing our new routes from our base on the Gold Coast,” he said.

Bonza had promised to run two return services between the in-demand Gold Coast-Darwin route each week.

Jordan said the airline is still committed to offering affordable flights between Darwin and the Gold Coast.

“It will boost domestic tourism and give customers the opportunity to experience the best that these two popular destinations have to offer,” he said.

“We have seen a really encouraging response to the service to/from Darwin – Sunshine Coast and are grateful to local communities for supporting these routes.”