Haley’s Woes Worsen After 9-Year-Old Labels Her the ‘New John Kerry’

Brian Snyder/Reuters

A nine-year-old who referenced Nikki Haley’s opinion on Donald Trump told her that, just like Chris Christie, he thinks she’s a “flip-flopper,” comparing the 2024 GOP candidate to 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry.

At a town hall in New Hampshire the day after she declined to mention slavery as being a cause of the Civil War, Haley took a question from a young audience member. And his words weren’t exactly flattering.

“So Chris Christie thinks that you’re a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue,” a boy, who identified himself as Adam, began. “And honestly, I agree with him. You’re basically the new John Kerry,” he said, drawing laughter from others in the room.

