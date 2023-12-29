Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    This Understated Accessory Is Giving Quiet Luxury On a Budget

    This Understated Accessory Is Giving Quiet Luxury On a Budget

    A baseball hat is a perfect accessory to have in your closet—yes, even if you’re not a fan of the all-American spot. A baseball-style hat gives any outfit a dash of sportiness; they can instantly dress down a formal outfit with ease, and let’s be real, they’re a great quick-fix solution for concealing a less-than-stellar hair day. And while you can totally rock a random baseball hat you found in the back of your closet or one that shows off your allegiance to your city’s sports team, there is a certain satisfaction that comes with wearing a hat for fashion’s sake. Fortunately, this celebrity favorite accessory is, surprisingly, a very reasonable splurge.

    Love the look, but not sure how to actually wear it IRL? Take a cue from celebrity fans. Jennifer Lawrence pairs her chino cap with simple basics, while Kendall Jenner went viral for wearing her cap with a dressy Bottega Veneta look last fall. Needless to say, the outfit ideas are endless, and if you’re going for understated chic vibes in 2024, you won’t regret adding this cap to your closet.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

