I moved from Ireland to Sydney. I’ve noticed a very worrying trend here and I’ve never been more stressed.

A young expat said Australians earn much less money than she expected when she moved to Australia in January.

Keely McGrath left her hometown in Ireland to travel to Australia before settling in Sydney.

The 26-year-old, who works in social media management, questioned how people make a living and stated that between 9 and 5 workers earn less compared to what they would earn at home.

‘Where are the people in Australia who are making money? Where are you? Because I’m in Sydney and you can’t make money,” she said in a now-viral TikTok video.

Here you are from paycheck to paycheck and I don’t care what they say because everyone I know is going from paycheck to paycheck. Very minimal savings. What is the history?’

Keely McGrath from Ireland was shocked by the cost of living in Australia and questioned how locals manage to save money.

Keely said he knows that FIFO workers in rural areas or traffic control employees make decent incomes compared to most corporate workers.

“I know a lot of my friends control traffic and make money because they go to the mines and work two weeks on, one week off, and they pay for food and lodging,” he said.

‘But normal people? People who don’t do that, if they only work 9 to 5. Can you make money here? Because I don’t see it.

‘I don’t see it, I don’t hear it, I’m not accumulating money. I’m probably more broke and more stressed than I’ve ever been in my entire life.

In the comments of the video, Keely added that she and her partner are “living the life” and “spending all their money on it.”

According to population and migration figures Central Statistical Office (CSO), Ireland’s current housing crisis is often cited as a key reason why thousands of people are moving abroad, including Australia.

The CSO also estimated that 4,700 people left Ireland for Australia in the year to April 2023.

But this year in particular Australians have seen rising inflation and interest rates.

Since then, the video has been viewed more than half a million times and others weighed in on the topic.

If you’re good with kids, I made quite a bit of money at a babysitting agency in Sydney. “Sydney is so expensive yet ridiculous,” one commented.

“I literally earn less in Sydney than I do in London,” said another.

‘How long are you waiting girl? Is there a lot of money here? Just some of the highest rental prices in the world!’ added a third.

Another said: “I’m from the UK and work FIFO in the mines and I can confirm it’s the best way to save money.”

“Unless you have a proper trade or career with an honors degree, then there’s no money to be made,” someone else said.