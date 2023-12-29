Elon Musk’s X loses bid to block California law on transparency in content moderation

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

X Corp. lost a bid to temporarily block a California law that requires social media companies to disclose their terms of service and submit semiannual reports to the state on how they moderate content.

U.S. District Judge William Shubb on Thursday denied While compliance can carry a substantial burden, he concluded that mandatory disclosures are “uncontroversial” and “simply require” the identification of existing content moderation policies.

In September, hate speech or racism, extremism or radicalization, misinformation or disinformation. , harassment and foreign political interference. He alleged that the law improperly compels speech in violation of the First Amendment and the state constitution, among other arguments related to inference in editorial decisions.

“The legislative record is very clear that one of the primary purposes of AB 587, if not the primary purpose, is to pressure social media companies to remove or minimize content that the government has deemed objectionable,” he says. the complaint.

In a ruling denying

“The required disclosures are also not controversial,” Shubb wrote. “The mere fact that the reports may be ‘linked in some way to a controversial issue’ does not make the reports themselves controversial.”

The judge sided with the state in meeting its burden of showing that reporting requirements “reasonably related to a substantial government interest” by requiring social media companies to be transparent about their moderation policies and practices. of content. He said the law is intended to allow users to “make informed decisions about where they consume and disseminate news.”

Arguments that the law preempts Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Big Tech’s favorite legal shield, which has historically provided companies with significant legal protection from liability as third-party publishers, were rejected, according to the order.

“AB 587 only provides liability for failing to make required disclosures about a company’s terms of service and statistics about content moderation activities, or materially omitting or misrepresenting required information,” Shubb wrote. “It does not provide for any potential liability arising from a company’s content moderation activities per se.”