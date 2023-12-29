College Boss Fired Over Secret Porn-Star Life May Sue

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

The university boss fired for making and posting porn videos with his wife says education officials overreacted and he may file a First Amendment lawsuit.

“Some people go off on a trip and play golf. We go off on a trip to Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Phoenix and shoot our show,” Joe Gow, the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Gow, 63, has been making X-rated content with his wife, Carmen Wilson, for almost a decade.

Read more at The Daily Beast.